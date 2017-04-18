Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
A Lifetime of Glasswire Pro is 70% Off Right Now ($29) - Deal Alert

It's not enough these days to just use antivirus software - that's why this GlassWire Pro: Lifetime License firewall is a perfect bolster to your PC security tactics, now 70% off the original price. 

GlassWire is a holistic solution that incorporates network monitoring, host changes and a firewall - and it displays everything in an easy-to-read display, so you have total control over your IT environment the entire time. Even when you're away from your computer, GlassWire runs in the background, so you can always check up on a report of what happened while you were away. 

You can stay ahead of any threats to your network, and even keep your bandwidth usage under control. GlassWire works on up to three PCs simultaneously, so you can rest easy knowing your information is secure. 

Be informed as you need to be: get this GlassWire Pro: Lifetime License for $29, and save 70% off the original price of $99. Alternatively, upgrade to GlassWire Elite to cover 10 PCs for 75% off, just $49.

