Newegg is selling this slim 23-inch 1080p monitor for $115

This Asus monitor sports a thin border, a slim profile, and a low price, but it also features a short journey through the history of display inputs.

Credit: Asus
Newegg has a good deal on an attractive monitor today: The company is selling Asus's 23-inch VZ239H "frameless" 1080p display for $115. You can further drop the overall price by $10 if you take advantage of the rebate offer.

This IPS panel features a 178-degree viewing angle, 5ms response time, and 1920-by-1080p resolution, and it measures just 0.276 of an inch at its thinnest point. The bezel around the front of the monitor is also very thin, so you can use two or three of these displays together for a more seamless multi-monitor visual experience. Newegg is currently limiting this sale to two monitors per customer.

However, while the VZ239H looks like a modern display from the front, it's entirely retro when you flip it around. The monitor sports just two ports. The best one is an HDMI 1.3 input and the second is a D-Sub if you want to go VGA.

Asus also added an Ultra-low blue-light filter, so you can sleep better after those late-night web surfing sessions. Overall, this display isn't the most ideal choice for hardcore gaming, but for casual gamers, web surfing, video, and other uses, it should be great.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

