Google highlights 60 app and game nominees for second annual Play Awards

Google I/O is just about three weeks away, and Google is already starting the festivities. Along with the developer’s preview of Android O, the company has now announced the finalists for its second annual Google Play Awards, and there are even more awesome apps on display this year.
While all of the main awards remain, including Best App, Best Game, Best Standout Indie, and Best Standout Startup, a number of new apps will be recognized this year in an array of categories, including AR, VR, and Android Wear. This year, each category includes five nominees, with winners to be announced on Thursday, May 18. We've listed all the nominees below, and you can also find them all on a single Play Store page.
Best App
Best Game
Standout Indie
Standout Startup
Best Android Wear Experience
Best TV Experience
Best VR Experience
Best AR Experience
Best App for Kids
Best Multiplayer Game
Best Accessibility Experience
Best Social Impact
