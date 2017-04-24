News

Staples is selling a color laser printer for $75

Dell's single function laser printer won't do photos well, but if your printing needs focus on text and simple graphics, this model is a great choice.

Contributor, PCWorld |

dellc1760nw
Credit: Dell
More like this

Printers aren’t the most exciting technology out there, but they’re like toothbrushes: Everybody needs one, even in 2017. And until Saturday—or supplies sell out—you can get a great deal on a Dell C17690nw color laser printer at Staples, which is offering it for $75. That’s a much better price than you’ll find elsewhere, as Dell lists this printer for $200 and Newegg has it for $150.

Even though this laser printer is color, don’t expect it to do a great job on photos. The appeal of a laser printer is that it creates sharp, crisp text with some basic visual elements. If you need a printer for photos, this device is not for you.

This Dell printer also isn’t for anyone who needs a multi-function printer. There’s no scanner, fax, or copier functions in this machine. As for the printer itself, it prints at 1200 dpi, and can print up to 30,000 pages a month. It’s network ready with ethernet and Wi-Fi b/g/n built-in, and Dell offers an app for Android and iOS if you want to print from your smartphone.

Overall, this printer is favorably regarded, but there are a few minor issues. The most common user complaint is that the paper is exposed to the air, since there’s no interior tray. That's hardly a unique problem for a home/small office printer, but it does mean the top pages in the stack will collect dust if they sit there too long.

dellc1760nw Dell

Today’s deal: Dell C17690nw color laser printer for $75 at Staples ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon