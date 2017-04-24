Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Get 20% off BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

beatsx headphones
Credit: Amazon

BeatsX wireless in-ear headphones are currently discounted 20% on Amazon. BeatsX features Fast Fuel charging (5 mins of charge = 2 mins of playback), multiple tips for a personalized fit, and seamless setup & connection with iOS devices via class 1 Bluetooth. The public list price of $149.95 on Amazon will be reduced to $119.99 when you add the item to your cart. See the discounted BeatsX wireless in-ear headphones now on Amazon.

This story, "Get 20% off BeatsX Wireless In-Ear Headphones - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • BeatsX

    MSRP $149.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon