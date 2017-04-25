Best Buy has knocked $50 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Late last week, our colleagues at TechConnect highlighted an Amazon deal for $50 off the Ring Video Doorbell Pro. That deal quickly disappeared, but good news: It's resurfaced at Best Buy. The big box retailer is selling the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $199 this week instead of the usual $249.

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro does just what its name suggests. It's a smart home doorbell with a camera that allows you to see who's at the door. You can observe Ring's video from anywhere, as you view the feed through your smartphone.

The camera in the Pro model offers 1080p resolution, and there's a video recording feature if you need to record an incident or event at your front door. The device also comes with four interchangeable faceplates, night vision via infrared LEDs, and motion detectors.

We haven't looked at the Pro version of the doorbell, but we did review the standard edition Ring Video Doorbell in mid-2015. The biggest differences between the two are that the Pro supports 1080p video, 5GHz Wi-Fi, and more precise control of motion detection zones. It's also a slimmer device. However, the standard model does come with a built-in rechargeable battery, while the Pro requires wired power.

Ring

[ Today's Deal: Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $199 at Best Buy ]