Google Assistant is already a great help in the kitchen when we need to convert something from pints to cups or remember to buy eggs on our next shopping trip. But with a new update to Google Home, it’s graduating to full-on sous chef.

In a feature rolling out to users just in time for Mother’s Day, Google Home will now provide step-by-step instructions to more than 5 million recipes from Bon Appétit, the New York Times, Food Network, and more. And you can even listen to music while doing it.

The new system isn’t quite as simple as saying, “OK, Google, tell me how to cook coq au vin,” but it’s pretty close. To find a recipe, you’ll need to use Google Assistant or Google search to find what you want to cook. Once you find something that looks good, you can select the new “Send to Google Home” button, and it will be saved to your recipe box.

When you’re in your kitchen and ready to get started, you can say, “OK Google, start cooking,” and it will begin the instructions. Like a real instructor, if you miss something, you can ask it to repeat it, or skip to a specific step. And if you use Assistant to play music or get information about something else while you're cooking, it won’t forget its place.

Google says the feature will begin rolling out to Google Home users this week. Once it's live, you can test it out by saying “OK Google, let's make macaroons,” which will begin Google’s pre-loaded cookie recipe. Otherwise, there’s no set-up or settings needed to use the feature.

Now we’re cooking: Back in November, Amazon added instructional recipes to Alexa on the Echo, but its 60,000-recipe library wasn't exactly robust. With millions of options for Home, Google has seriously upped the usefulness of its AI speaker in our kitchens, and we can't wait to try it out.

This story, "Google cooks up a tasty update to Home with step-by-step recipe instructions" was originally published by Greenbot.