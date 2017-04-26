Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

29% off Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU Cooler with 120mm PWM Fan - Deal Alert

GameStar |

91unx7qsvpl. sl1500
Credit: Amazon

The Hyper 212 EVO now features four Cooler Master patented Continuous Direct Contact (CDC) heat pipes that are tightly packed into a flat array on the CPU Cooler base. This acts as a virtual vapor chamber that dissipates a large amount of heat. The aluminum fin structure has been optimized to provide the perfect performance balance between high and low speed fan operations.  The fan averages 4.4 out of 5 stars from over 7,600 people on Amazon (read reviews here), where its typical list price of $34.99 has been reduced 29% to just $24.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "29% off Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO CPU Cooler with 120mm PWM Fan - Deal Alert" was originally published by GameStar.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Cooler Master Hyper 212 EVO - CPU Cooler

    $24.99 MSRP $34.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon