Newegg has lowered the price of HP's Stream 11 Pro G2 to $180

The HP Stream 11 Pro G2 won't win any awards for innovation or excitement, but it'll do as a travel laptop.

Credit: HP
Newegg has a nice deal today for a lightweight travel laptop, so long as you don't mind an 11-inch laptop form factor. For $180, you can pick up the HP Laptop Stream 11 Pro G2. Newegg's official sale price is $210 (down from $240), but if you apply the code EMCSRECG5 at checkout, the price drops to $180.

This is a daily deal and expires just before midnight Thursday or when supplies run out.

HP originally conceived of the Laptop Stream as a Windows-flavored $200 Chromebook competitors back in 2014. The Stream 11's starting price is still around $200, but this particular model is the "upgraded" version with 4GB of RAM instead of the usual 2GB.

This Stream also comes with a dual-core Intel Celeron N3050, 4GB RAM, 1366x768 resolution display, 64GB onboard eMMC storage, and Windows 10 Pro. For wireless, there's 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. There's one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, and one HDMI out. You'll also get a free year of Office 365 Personal.

The laptop doesn't come with a lot of frills, but that allows HP to keep the weight down to 2.43 pounds, and the device is 0.72 of an inch thick. As the modern equivalent of a netbook, it should fit the bill if you need a laptop only for travel or just afternoon trips to the café.

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

