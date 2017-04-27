Newegg has lowered the price of HP's Stream 11 Pro G2 to $180

Newegg has a nice deal today for a lightweight travel laptop, so long as you don't mind an 11-inch laptop form factor. For $180, you can pick up the HP Laptop Stream 11 Pro G2. Newegg's official sale price is $210 (down from $240), but if you apply the code EMCSRECG5 at checkout, the price drops to $180.

This is a daily deal and expires just before midnight Thursday or when supplies run out.

HP originally conceived of the Laptop Stream as a Windows-flavored $200 Chromebook competitors back in 2014. The Stream 11's starting price is still around $200, but this particular model is the "upgraded" version with 4GB of RAM instead of the usual 2GB.

This Stream also comes with a dual-core Intel Celeron N3050, 4GB RAM, 1366x768 resolution display, 64GB onboard eMMC storage, and Windows 10 Pro. For wireless, there's 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0. There's one USB 3.0 port, one USB 2.0 port, and one HDMI out. You'll also get a free year of Office 365 Personal.

The laptop doesn't come with a lot of frills, but that allows HP to keep the weight down to 2.43 pounds, and the device is 0.72 of an inch thick. As the modern equivalent of a netbook, it should fit the bill if you need a laptop only for travel or just afternoon trips to the café.

