Edit Edge Screen

There’s no flat version of the Galaxy S8, so it’s time to get friendly with the Edge Screen. That’s the small tab on the right edge of the screen that reveals various shortcuts and tools when swiped. You can customize what you see in the Edge Screen by tapping the gear icon at the bottom or going to Settings > Display > Edge Screen. The Edge Screen can be disabled if you don’t want to use it, but consider tweaking the Edge Panels first. There are almost a dozen panels that are off by default, including the handy clipboard manager and weather. Don’t forget to tap the menu button in the upper right corner to reorder the panels and edit the Edge Screen handle. You can make the handle larger, smaller, more transparent, or even change the location.