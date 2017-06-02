10 great job sim games that turn work into pleasure

Take this job and play it

In many ways PC games are about wish fulfillment. They let us experience what it would be like to defeat an alien invasion, win the race, build an empire, or pull off a big heist. But as we get older, our fantasies take on new dimensions. Instead of daydreaming about what it would be like to lay waste to a city while wearing a giant mech suit, we wonder what it would be like to have a different job—one that’s more engaging, better paid, and with actual career progression.

The games we highlight here aren’t big on plot or spectacle, and many involve doing the same small task over and over again. But they’re probably much better than your real job at simulating a sense of achievement.