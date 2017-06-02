10 great job sim games that turn work into pleasure

Developer: Frontier Developments
Elite Dangerous gives you a vast open universe and complete freedom to engage in piracy, bounty hunting, political intrigue, or the search for alien artefacts, and it looks like things are heating up with the emergence of alien ships and hints at a possible full-scale invasion.
This doesn’t bother me though, because I’m a space truck driver. I go to a space station, buy some algae. Take it to a moon, sell the algae, buy some biowaste, take it back to the space station, and sell that. Use the profits to buy a bigger ship. Buy even more algae. You go play Star Wars if you like. Peoplel will always need more algae…