PCWorld's May Digital Edition: Creators Update Review—FAQ

Stay on top of the latest tech with PCWorld’s Digital Edition. Available as single copies or as a yearlong subscription, it highlights the best content from PCWorld.com—the most important news, the key product reviews, and the most useful features and how-to stories—in a curated Digital Edition for Android and iOS, as well for the desktop and other tablet readers.

In the May issue

We extensively review Microsoft’s most fun and significant upgrade, Windows 10 Creators Update. Also, read our Ryzen 5 review and details of our first build with the 6-core CPU.

Other highlights:

AI Test Drive: Is Alexa on your phone as good as it is in your home?

Is Alexa on your phone as good as it is in your home? Consumer Watch: Three privacy tools that block your Internet provider from tracking you

Three privacy tools that block your Internet provider from tracking you Samsung Galaxy S8: a stunning design and Bixby AI assistant

a stunning design and Bixby AI assistant Ryzen 5 vs. Core i5: Ryzen 5 1600X wins for best mainstream power CPU

Ryzen 5 1600X wins for best mainstream power CPU Here's How: How to have a Linux home server on the cheap

Video highlights

Watch: See up-close the HP Spectrex 2017 and the Tag Heuer Connected Modular 45 smartwatch. And, watch the best features of Windows 10 Creators Update, Alexa on your Phone, and Samsung new Galaxy 8 in action.

How to subscribe and start reading

Current subscribers can visit PCWorld.com/directions to learn how to access PCWorld on any device and start reading the May issue right away. We're also excited to announce that we upgraded our system for customer service and downloading issues. A password needs to be created and attached to your account. Go to pcworld.com/customer to create a password for your subscription.

Not a subscriber? With the PCWorld's subscription, you get access to the digital magazine on as many devices as you’d like. Subscribe today, or to learn about other purchasing options visit PCWorld.com/magazines.