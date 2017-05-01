Leaked: Surface Laptop images, specs suggest a low-cost machine for the masses

Microsoft's Surface Laptop received an unofficial unveiling of sorts Monday night, as images and some of the specifications leaked in advance of a Microsoft education-themed event in New York on Tuesday morning. At that event, the company is expected to unveil what's being referred to as Windows 10 Cloud or Windows 10 S, a somewhat limited version of Windows 10 designed for the education market.

It's not clear whether the leaked Surface Laptop is the so-called Cloudbook that Microsoft may launch at the same event. Because the U.S. education market is currently dominated by low-cost, easily-managed clamshell laptops powered by Google's Chrome OS, Microsoft is expected to announce devices with similar price points and features. Windows 10 Cloud or Windows 10 S is also expected to be more easily managed than the regular Windows 10 operating system.

Walking Cat, a Twitter account with a track record of obtaining confidential Microsoft information, published a series of images of the device dubbed the Surface Laptop, which looks somewhat like a cross between Microsoft's existing Surface Pro 4 and Surface Book.

Walking Cat tweeted that the Surface Laptop is built around a 13.5-inch PixelSense display, with a 3.4MP display of undisclosed resolution. It weighs 2.76 pounds, with a tapered base that narrows to just under 10mm at the front. Interestingly, though the Surface Laptop looks more like a Surface Book than a Surface Pro, it uses the same Alcantara material used for the Signature Type Covers for the Surface Pro machines, the account tweeted.

Surface Laptop: 13.5-in PixelSense display, 4 colors (Platinum/Burgundy/Cobalt Blue/Graphite Gold), Alcantara-covered keyboard, Windows 10 S pic.twitter.com/AEAAhYPgQN — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) May 2, 2017

According to WalkingCat's information, the Surface Laptop will ship in four colors: platinum, burgundy, cobalt blue, and graphite gold.

Why this matters: If the Surface Laptop is indeed real, it opens up a new market for Microsoft: a general-purpose piece of Surface hardware priced (hopefully) for the masses. It's too early to tell, though, whether this is actually designed for the education market, or is a solid, Surface-quality general-purpose laptop. We'll find out more on Tuesday.