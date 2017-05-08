A phone this expensive deserves some protection

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are two of the best-looking devices we’ve ever seen.

With both premium models coming with a premium price tag, you may want to protect your phone with a case. Not to mention, adding a case somehow makes it easier to find the horribly placed fingerprint reader consistently.

Shopping for cases isn’t an easy process. You have to mix a bit of your personal style with a level of protection you’re willing to live with, while at the same time not breaking the bank.

Good news! We’ve tested over 40 different cases, ranging from big, bulky hardcore protection to super slim cases you barely even notice.

Each case we tested is available for both sizes of the S8, with links provided to each version when possible.