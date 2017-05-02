Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Pay What You Want for 8 Best-Selling Ashampoo Apps - Deal Alert

PCWorld |

sale 7142 image wide
Credit: StackCommerce

It's no secret that Ashampoo consistently releases top-notch apps, and you can get up to eight of their highest rated ones with the Ashampoo Best Selling Software Bundle. Right now, you've got the chance to pay what you want for all eight!

From making music, mix tapes, and video projects to optimizing your PC and encrypting your files, this bundle just makes digital life way easier. With updated interfaces to boot, these best-selling apps could be yours: 

  • Burning Studio 18
  • Backup Pro 10
  • Music Studio 6
  • Photo Commander 15
  • Snap 9
  • WinOptimizer 14
  • Privacy Protector
  • Uninstaller 6

Let us fill you in on how 'Pay What You Want' works. Pay what you want for the last app in the bundle (Uninstaller 6), or beat the average price to unlock all eight apps. 

This is a great opportunity to get these top-selling apps at a great price: Just pay what you want!

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon