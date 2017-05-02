Pay What You Want for 8 Best-Selling Ashampoo Apps - Deal Alert

It's no secret that Ashampoo consistently releases top-notch apps, and you can get up to eight of their highest rated ones with the Ashampoo Best Selling Software Bundle. Right now, you've got the chance to pay what you want for all eight!

From making music, mix tapes, and video projects to optimizing your PC and encrypting your files, this bundle just makes digital life way easier. With updated interfaces to boot, these best-selling apps could be yours:

Burning Studio 18

Backup Pro 10

Music Studio 6

Photo Commander 15

Snap 9

WinOptimizer 14

Privacy Protector

Uninstaller 6

Let us fill you in on how 'Pay What You Want' works. Pay what you want for the last app in the bundle (Uninstaller 6), or beat the average price to unlock all eight apps.

This is a great opportunity to get these top-selling apps at a great price: Just pay what you want!