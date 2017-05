Kick it old school

For all the advances that PC gaming has made over the past few decades, sometimes you just want to wind back the clock and play the kinds of games you grew up with. But instead of digging out your old CD-ROMs, why not try something new while also satisfying your nostalgia?

These 10 games pay tribute to the design, artwork, and play styles of PC classics, from first-person shooters like Quake to point-and-click LucasArts adventures. It turns out they do still make games like they used to.