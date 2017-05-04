News

GOG and Steam are offering major discounts on classic Star Wars games

Celebrate May the Fourth with some classic Star Wars games for PC and Mac.

Contributor, PCWorld |

starwars
Credit: Lucasfilm
More like this

May the Fourth be with you. In celebration of the made-up Star Wars holiday, both GOG and Steam have put many classic Star Wars games on sale. There are numerous games available, like the original Battlefront IIKnights of the Old Republic, Republic Commando, TIE Fighter Special Edition, X-Wing Alliance, and X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter.

Both stores have great prices on these classic games. It isn't quite the deal you could get two years ago with the original Humble Star Wars Bundle, but this sale also has a few games that package didn't.

Of all the deals, the best by far is Steam's Star Wars Complete Collection for $18, which includes 24 Star Wars games.

GOG has similarly low prices. If you were to buy all 19 of the games in the GOG sale, you'd pay around $55, which is close to the price of a modern AAA title. But the appeal of a collection like this is that you can pick and choose old favorites or pick up that one game you always wanted to try.

The other advantage of GOG is that you don't need an app to launch your games. Steam, on the other hand, ties most games sold in its store to the Steam desktop program.

Steam does offer a few games that GOG doesn't as part of its Star Wars sale, including the Lego series and The Force Unleashed.

Steam's sale expires on Monday, May 8, while GOG's lasts well into next week.

kotr Lucasfilm

[ Today's deal: Star Wars games for up to 77% off at GOG and Steam. ]

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Ian is an independent writer based in Israel who has never met a tech subject he didn't like. He primarily covers Windows, PC and gaming hardware, video and music streaming services, social networks, and browsers. When he's not covering the news he's working on how-to tips for PC users, or tuning his eGPU setup.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon