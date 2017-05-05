From The Handmaid's Tale to Happy Feet, 12 ways to spend your weekend streaming

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc.

Hulu’s new series The Handmaid’s Tale might seem too frighteningly post-apocalyptic —and too relevant—to watch, but I checked out the first few episodes, and it’s positively gripping. Still, if that’s not your cup of tea, there are 11 other worthy streaming choices here, including plenty of laughter—from stand-up to sit-down comedians—plus some singing (heavy metal), and dancing (penguins).

There’s also a weird 1970s detective and a deranged 1990s baseball fan, crazy killer toys, and crazy killer monkeys. Or, if your taste runs a little toward the daring, there’s a renowned Stanley Kubrick war movie and an amazing French film about a man who writes an entire book using only his eye to communicate. Finally, there’s a classic swashbuckling action movie that’s so spectacular, it gives today’s blockbusters a run for their (considerable) money.

Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (Netflix)

Satellite of Love, LLC.

★★★★☆

Though a million things like it spill across YouTube today, there was only one original. Back in the 1980s and 1990s, Mystery Science Theater 3000 was the kind of show that die-hard fans would record on VHS tapes, trade, and show at parties. The idea was simple: A man (at first creator Joel Hodgson, then, later, Mike Nelson) is trapped on a satellite, held prisoner by mad scientists, and forced to watch bad movies. As the movies show, he and his two robots, Crow and Tom Servo (voiced by various actors), appear in silhouette at the bottom of the screen, sitting among a row of seats, and make funny comments over the soundtracks. Now, thanks to fan furor and crowdfunding, Netflix has launched 12 brand-new 90-minute episodes, entitled Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return (2017).

Writer, comedian, and podcaster Jonah Ray takes the lead role, dreamgirl Felicia Day plays the head villainess, and Patton Oswalt is her henchman. Aside from a new widescreen-TV look and a few other updates (Servo can now fly inside the screening room, and a third robot, Gypsy, also makes appearances), the show is largely the same, and just as funny. As always, it has the power to knock you off guard with a silly comment, and then keep you off-balance as it bombards you with more silliness; you can sometimes laugh for minutes on end. The first movie, Reptilicus (1961)—from Denmark—is tragically awful, with many of the watchers’ barbs leveled at a doofus lab assistant. Stick around for a catchy rap song, “Every Country Has a Monster.” Sci-fi veterans Wil Wheaton and Erin Gray also appear in the first episode. [Note: Netflix offers this title for download and offline streaming on mobile devices.]

Anvil! The Story of Anvil (Netflix)

Abramorama

★★★★☆

This documentary starts off almost like a parody, then becomes something more psychological, and finishes up as unexpectedly moving. Anvil! The Story of Anvil (2009) tells the story of Canadian metal band Anvil, which was formed by childhood friends Steve ‘Lips’ Kudlow (singer and guitarist) and Robb Reiner (drums), both in their 50s here. In the 1980s, they played alongside hot acts like the Scorpions and Whitesnake, and their speedy riffs are said to have inspired Metallica and Megadeth, but as all those other bands went on to fame, selling millions of albums, Anvil languished in relative obscurity. The documentary meets them as they record their 13th album, This Is Thirteen, and go on a rather pathetic tour.

Lips and Reiner fight and make up several times, but Lips remains full of hope and rock ‘n’ roll dreams, even as he goes to work at his day job as a delivery man. As directed by fan Sacha Gervasi, the movie has eerie parallels to This Is Spinal Tap, beginning with the fact that Robb Reiner’s name is only one letter off from Spinal Tap director Rob Reiner, and culminating in a real-life trip to Stonehenge. But it also moves into Metallica: Some Kind of Monster territory before it eventually, touchingly, ends up as its own special thing. Since the success of this documentary, the band has been able to keep going, releasing a few more albums and taking their deserved place as a cult band. Lemmy from Motorhead, Slash from Guns ‘n’ Roses, and Lars Ulrich from Metallica all make appearances. [Note: Netflix offers this title for download and offline streaming on mobile devices.]

Louis C.K. 2017 (Netflix)

Netflix

★★★★☆

Comedian Louis C.K., who famously started as a writer for others before taking up the microphone, is at the top of his game in this brilliant, masterful 75-minute comedy special, a Netflix original. Taking the stage amidst applause, he opens with, “Thank you. Thank you. Here’s what I think about abortion.” This line of thinking leads to suicide. “The whole world is made of people who didn’t kill themselves today,” he says. But somehow, as aggressive as this may seem, as potentially incendiary and controversial, Louis C.K. manages to find some kind of logical, reasonable middle road between extremes, and by the end of any given segment, viewers will be nodding as much as laughing.

The comedian himself directs the new special, with very few frills. He’s on a dark stage with a few orange-colored dotted lights behind him. He wears a nice suit, and his performance is expertly modulated, ranging from grins, authoritative speaking, character voices, and sound effects (the sound of a garbage bag taped to a car window is choice). The material goes on to cover some of his more familiar topics, including being a father, relationships with women, etc., as well as religion (Jesus gets some time in the spotlight), hotel rooms, email fights, winding up with, of course, penises. But in-between, as with all the great comedy shows, he lets on just a little bit more of who he really is behind the act. [Note: Netflix offers this title for download and offline streaming on mobile devices.]