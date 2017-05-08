Google Home has picked some cool high-profile features over the past few weeks, including support for multiple accounts and access to millions of recipes, but a new feature that has flown in under the radar might be even more useful.

Instead of paying top dollar on a bulky white noise machine for you or your newborn baby, your Google Home can now fill your room with soothing ambient sounds. There are 15 in all, ranging from a crackling fireplace to a babbling brook. And since they’ll most often be used when you’re already tired and stressed out, Google has made it super easy to operate.

Here’s how it works. If you say, “OK Google, help me relax,” your Google Home will play a random ambient noise for the next hour (or until you tell it to stop). Alternatively, you could ask it to play it for a specified amount of time, something we’re not able to do when playing music.

You can also ask it play a different sound if the one you hear doesn’t fit your fancy, or ask for one of the specific tracks in its catalog, including:

Relaxing sounds

Nature sounds

Water sounds

Running water sounds

Outdoor sounds

Babbling brook sounds

Country night sounds

Oscillating fan sounds

Fireplace sounds

Forest sounds

Ocean sounds

Rain sounds

River sounds

Thunderstorm sounds

White noise

Just as it is with the random sounds, you can set a specific time limit for an individual track by saying, “OK Google, play thunderstorm sounds for 2 hours,” if heavy rain and distant rumbling happens to be your thing.

Sleep aid: Ambient noise is cool and all, but we’re most excited about the automatic shut-off timer. Now, we just want to be able to use it for our music, too. Pretty please?!

This story, "How to use Google Home's built-in ambient audio to get some rest and relaxation" was originally published by Greenbot.