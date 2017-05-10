How to watch Netflix movies in HDR and Dolby Vision on your LG G6 right now

One of the best features of the LG G6 is its support for HDR 10 and Dolby Vision streaming, promising the best possible viewing experience on a phone. The only problem was there wasn’t any broadly available content for it yet. But a new update to the Netflix app changes that.

Netflix promised to support HDR content months ago, and version 5.0 of its app, currently rolling out to the Play Store, finally flips the switch. However, there are a couple caveats. One, it’s only for the G6. Despite Samsung’s proclamation that the S8 is the first phone to receive the HDR Premium certification by the UHD alliance, the G6 is still the first phone to actually receive the ability to play content.

To watch HDR and Dolby Vision videos on your G6, you’ll first need to check to see that you have version 5.0 of the Netflix app. If you don’t, head to the Play Store to update. And if you’re still not seeing it, you can side-load the APK from APKMirror.

Once you’re up and running, you need to check your account. While HDR isn’t technically 4K, it still falls under Netflix’s Ultra HD premium subscription, so if you’re paying for the Basic SD plan ($7.99) or the Standard HD plan ($9.99), you’ll need to upgrade to the Premium plan for $11.99, which also gives you the option to watch on up to 4 screens at a time.

Then you’ll need to find HDR content. Netflix doesn’t offer an HDR category, but if you type HDR into the search field, all of the available content will come up. There are about 20 Netflix originals to choose from, including newcomers like Iron Fist and Adam Sandler’s Sandy Wexler. While HDR 10 content isn’t explicitly marked, shows shot in Dolby Vision will have an identifying label. You can also download HDR and Dolby Vision shows for later viewing, though they are slightly larger than their HD counterparts.

Netflix hasn’t announced support for the Galaxy S8, but it will presumably be added soon.

Watch this space: Granted, a five-inch screen isn’t the most ideal way to watch movies, but this nonetheless ushers in a new era for video streaming. In a short while, all premium phones will have HDR screens, putting pressure on Netflix, Amazon, and others to beef up their libraries. But for now we'll take what we can get.

This story, "How to watch Netflix movies in HDR and Dolby Vision on your LG G6 right now" was originally published by Greenbot.