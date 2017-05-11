Story Remix

As part of the Fall Creators Update, Microsoft’s also rolling out a new app called Story Remix that’s basically Movie Maker on steroids. Story Remix uses Microsoft’s machine learning chops to automatically create highlight reels from your pictures and videos, intelligently adding in transitions, music, and more.

But the real magic lies in the editing abilities: You can change the music type and tempo or even the “star” of the film, and the app will reorganize the entire film to match the tweaks. What’s more, the app includes Remix 3D integration so you can add 3D digital objects and animations to your video if you want to take a more hands-on approach. In examples, a 3D Tyrannosaurus Rex chased a woman across grass, and a fire effect was added to a soccer ball, flaming and adapting as the ball streaked toward the goal.

We haven’t tried it ourselves yet, but this app looks seriously impressive—and easy to use. Check out PCWorld’s Story Remix article for details and plenty of pictures of the app in action.