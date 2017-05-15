This year's Steam Summer Sale dates have already leaked

Steam’s annual Summer Sale tends to fall around the same end-of-June-beginning-of-July period every year, so it’s no surprise that 2017 is the same. If you’re dying to know exactly how long you have to wait before everything goes on sale though, the dates for this year’s event have reportedly leaked: June 22 to July 5.

And for the first time in a long while it wasn’t PayPal’s fault the dates leaked. Though the payment processor has been responsible for spilling the proverbial beans on the last few sales, this time the information comes via Reddit (and spotted by PCGamesN).

More specifically, it comes via apparent screenshots of the Steamworks group, ostensibly a developer-only group. But with so many Steam developers these days, it was really only a matter of time.

Anyway, expect discounts, trading cards, badges, and probably a heavy focus on the improvements Valve’s made to the Discovery program. Also expect lots of complaining about how the sale’s not as good as the old days, how the removal of Flash Sales and Daily Deals has killed the excitement, and how Steam Sales are more of a running gag now than a legitimately good time.

But for the newer PC gamers—those perhaps going into their first Steam Summer Sale—it’s still one hell of an experience, and you’ve definitely never seen anything like it in the console space. Prep your wallet, and we’ll update you when the sale eventually goes live.