Speaking of Vega, AMD’s long-awaited, hotly anticipated new graphics architecture became tangible at the Financial Analyst Day—though the GPU’s debut incarnation isn’t for gamers whatsoever.
Instead, the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition is a graphics card designed for “data scientists, immersion engineers, and product designers” as AMD strives to break into the lucrative GPU compute market. The company showed the card cruising through Sniper Elite 4 at 4K resolution but Radeon boss Raja Koduri said bluntly that “Because this graphics card is optimized for professional use cases (and priced accordingly), if gaming is your primary reason for buying a GPU, I’d suggest waiting just a little while longer for the lower-priced, gaming-optimized Radeon RX Vega graphics card.”
The bad news? Since the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition isn’t hitting the streets until late June, that blurb seems to indicate that Radeon RX Vega gaming graphics cards won’t land until later in the summer—though that’s not definitive.