A blitz of badass hardware

A session dedicated to investors doesn’t sound like the ideal venue for big product announcements, but at AMD’s 2017 Financial Analyst Day on Tuesday, the company revealed all sorts of nifty new hardware sure to get PC enthusiasts drooling, from monstrous new Ryzen processors to the first-ever Radeon graphics card built using the new “Vega” architecture. And those were just the beginning!

Want to catch up quickly? Here’s everything AMD announced at its Financial Analyst Day that everyday enthusiasts and PC gamers should care about.