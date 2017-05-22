AMD Ryzen Threadripper: Everything we know so far about this monster CPU

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper could very well be the most powerful consumer CPU ever introduced. With 16 cores and 32 threads, it gives the high-performance Intel products currently dominating the same space something to worry about.

The CPU is so new, hard information is scant, but we've gathered the most solid stuff here. Check back as we update this story with firmer details

The specs we know

Core count: 16

Thread count: 32

Release date: Summer of 2017

Yup, that's it. If you've read anything else on Threadripper or "Ryzen 9," it's nothing but rumor and speculation at this point. You may say the leaks look good, but we'll point out that they didn't even seem to get the name right, so you gotta wonder.

What will it be called?

AMD's Jim Anderson introduced the new CPU as "Ryzen Threadripper" instead of the "Ryzen 9" moniker that had been rumored. Yes, Anderson did speak of "beyond Ryzen 7," but the lack of a 9 was glaring.

Even more telling, AMD's James Prior scolded one person on Twitter who used the number, writing: "There was no '9' in the name—it's just Ryzen Threadripper. Accuracy matters."

IDG If you thought AMD's new 16-core CPU would be Ryzen 9, think again.

What can previous Ryzen reviews tell us about what to expect from Threadripper performance?

We won't know the full effect of Ryzen Threadripper's 16 cores and 32 threads until we test it. Meanwhile, our reviews of Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 can give you insights into the strengths and weaknesses of the Ryzen family.

Threadripper could perform quite differently, however, if it does indeed have increased memory bandwidth from the rumored quad-channel controller. We also don't know the final clock speeds. For the most part, the core performance shouldn't change much, but stay tuned for our review.

What about the 14, 12, and 10-core versions?

The only Threadripper AMD formally announced was the 16-core part. Yes, we know you've seen reports of 14, 12, and 10-core versions. We think that would make a lot of sense, as it matches up with previous CPU introductions.

Gordon Mah Ung AMD's long-awaited Ryzen 7 1800X is a multi-threaded monster.

What about the chipset and other specs?

Again, there is no official news on this front, but the rumor mills have been active, saying all versions of the "Ryzen 9" would feature 44 PCIe lanes and quad-channel RAM support on the X390 and X399 chipset and the SP3 socket using 4,094 pins.The model numbers would predictably run in the 1900s, with the 10-core being the "Ryzen 9 1955" and the top end 16-core labeled as the "Ryzen 9 1998X." The same rumor mills put the thermals at 155 watts at the top down to 125 watts at the bottom.

Again, these are rumors, but with Computex and E3 just around the corner we should get firmer information soon.

What will Threadripper go up against?

Threadripper will immediately go head-to-head with Intel's top consumer processor, the Core i7-6950X. As we found in our review of that 10-core Broadwell CPU, it's a beast in its own right. One cool feature introduced in the Core i7-6950X is TurboBoost Max, which grades every CPU at the factory on how high it will clock up to.

Intel At one point, people believed the Core i7-980X would be called Core i9, but generations have passed with no such name.

What about "Core i9?"

AMD isn't the only company working on a monster CPU for consumers. Intel is also rumored to be planning a 12-core CPU using Skylake cores. While Broadwell-E and Haswell-E chips have been nearly identical to the the desktop cores they're based on, the so-called "Skylake-X" is expected to feature support for AVX-512 instructions, which could boost performance in apps that support it.

The CPU would use a new X299 chipset, feature 44 PCIe lanes and quad-channel memory support. The CPU would adopt a new "Core i9" naming scheme.

Intel has never publicly confirmed the new chip, but the rumors appear to be pretty solid. Of course, this isn't the first time we were supposed to see a Core i9. In 2009 PCWorld reported that the 6-core Gulftown CPU from Intel was supposed to be "Core i9," so who knows what will happen.

IDG Even Handbrake can't use all the resources of an 18-core, 36-thread CPU, so buy a mega-core CPU only if you can really use it properly.

Will you really benefit from that many cores?

With Intel and AMD playing a core war this summer, you'd assume that more cores means better performance. The truth is more nuanced. How many cores you need really depends on what you do. If you primarily play games, a mega-core PC isn't likely to yield the performance you'd expect. If, however, you edit video, render 3D, and run other intensive workstation-like tasks, more cores generally means less waiting. Having an embarrassing number of cores can also aid in heavy-duty multitasking. You know, like simultaneously rendering 3D, video, audio, and playing games.

How much will it cost?

The fact that AMD is planning to introduce new CPUs with crazy core and thread counts isn't the big deal. What's more important is how much it will cost. Intel's 8-core CPUs have never cost less than $1,000. The 10-core Core i7-6950X cost $1,723. Does that mean a 16-core CPU will cost $2,000? Perhaps AMD anticipates Intel will reset its prices this summer, and it's trying to head off Intel at the pass. No one knows, and even the rumor-mongering press haven't placed any bets.