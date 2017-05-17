Google I/O's 12 biggest reveals: Android O, Google Lens, standalone Daydream VR headsets, and more

Big data on the big stage

In the days leading up to its annual I/O developer conference, Google announced so many new products and features that it was hard to imagine anything would be left for the show proper. Android Auto started being baked right into cars, Allo got selfie stickers, Search started showcasing local events, and Google revealed Project Treble, a handy new Android O feature that makes it easier to receive timely operating system updates—because yes, even Android O is already available in Developer’s Preview form.

But Google indeed left some rounds in the chamber for I/O, revealing goodies ranging from helpful feature updates for hardware like Home and Chromecast to a new vision computing platform that imbues Google apps with the ability to see, understand, and translate the world around you. And, uh, real-world photo books you can buy?

Let’s dig in, starting with the star of the show!