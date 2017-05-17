Google I/O's 12 biggest reveals: Android O, Google Lens, standalone Daydream VR headsets, and more

Google announced Google Lens, which is basically Google Googles on steroids. Point your phone’s camera at an object, invoke Lens via the Assistant or Photos app, and Google’s computing brains in the cloud will study the image to let you know what you’re looking at. In an on-stage demo, Lens identified a flower correctly.
Google Lens offers some nifty extras, too. You can take a picture of your router’s ID label to automatically connect your phone to its Wi-Fi network, and looking at a restaurant or other businesses will surface ratings and contextual information—including tickets to events—about it from Google’s services. You can also use Google Lens on foreign language text to have Google Translate automatically kick in.
Look for Lens to eventually expand to other Google apps over time.