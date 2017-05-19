These 12 Android apps won the 2017 Google Play Awards

The results are in for the second annual Google Play Awards, the company’s new tradition to honor excellence in the world of Android apps. In late April, we took a look at the 60 nominees across the Play Award’s 12 categories.

Now, here are the winners.

Best Accessibility Experience

Name: IFTTT

Price: Free

Description: This is the go-to service to automate all kinds of online services and smart home devices in ways that wouldn’t be possible without it. Now it’s being honored for “enabling device interaction to serve people with disabilities or special needs.”

Best Social Impact

Name: ShareTheMeal - Help children

Price: Free

Description: This charity app from the World Food Programme lets you give small donations (as little as 50 cents a day) to feed a child in an impoverished or war stricken area of the world.

Standout Indie

Name: Mushroom 11

Price: $4.99

Description: A puzzle platformer game that takes you through a post-apocalyptic world where you help a new lifeform grow among the ruins.

Standout Startup

Name: Hooked

Price: Free (in-app purchases)

Description: This app shows you stories in the format of an SMS/Messaging app. It’s supposedly an attempt to make reading fun again. Having swapped novel-length attention spans for tweets and status updates year ago, Hooked offers short engaging stories in a format our primitive ape brains can still handle.

Best Android Wear Experience

Name: Runtastic Pro Running, Fitness

Price: $4.99

Description: This popular smartphone-based workout tracker has always been a top choice among runners.

Best TV Experience

Name: Red Bull TV

Price: Free

Description: Have you ever spent time on Red Bull’s TV site or one of its TV apps? If you like action or motor sports, my advice is don’t. You could be lost for days.

Best VR Experience

Name: Virtual Virtual Reality

Price: $4.49 (sale price)

Description: As its name suggests, the idea in this Daydream VR experience is to explore virtual reality inside virtual reality. You can take on and off VR headsets inside this VR game to experience more than 50 levels and over two hours of unique virtual, virtual experiences.

Best AR Experience

Name: Woorld

Price: Free

Description: For Tango devices, Woorld lets you place virtual characters and toys inside your own living room or whatever other physical space you find yourself in.

Best App for Kids

Name: Animal Jam - Play Wild!

Price: Free (in-app purchases)

Description: This kids app lets your little ones design their own animal characters, create animal dens, and hang out with friends in a virtual 3D world.

Best Multiplayer Game

Name: Hearthstone

Price: Free (in-app purchases)

Description: Blizzard’s popular digital card game has been around for years and shows no sign of slowing in popularity.

Best App

Name: Memrise: Learn a new language

Price: Free (in-app purchases)

Description: This language-learning app offers lessons in 14 languages, and contains two million words and phrases that are taught through games, chatbots, and videos of native speakers.

Best Game

Name: Transformers: Forged to Fight

Price: Free (in-app purchases)

Description: It’s like Streetfighter, but with Transformers. But it’s also got aspects of tower defense and RPG.

This story, "These 12 Android apps won the 2017 Google Play Awards" was originally published by Greenbot.