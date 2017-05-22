Echo Dot is a hands-free, voice-controlled device with a small built-in speaker—it can also connect to your speakers or headphones over Bluetooth or through a 3.5 mm audio cable to deliver stereo sound to the speakers you choose. Dot connects to the Alexa Voice Service to play music, make calls, send and receive messages, provide information, news, sports scores, weather, and more—instantly. Echo Dot can hear you from across the room, even while music is playing. When you want to use Echo Dot, just say the wake word “Alexa” and Dot responds instantly. If you have more than one Echo or Echo Dot, Alexa responds intelligently from the Echo you're closest to with ESP (Echo Spatial Perception). Buying a certified refurbished Dot typically saves you 10%, but right now Amazon is offering a 16% discount on that discount, so you'll be paying just $37.99 -- a total 24% discount over its "brand new" counterpart. Amazon's certified refurbished program ensures you'll receive a product that looks and functions good as new, complete with a warranty, so there's not much to worry about here. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "Save 24% on Amazon's Echo Dot By Buying Certified Refurbished Right Now - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.