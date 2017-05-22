The LG X Venture is a rugged, durable smartphone with a killer battery

The LG G6 might have IP68 water resistance and rounded corners that reduce the risk of cracking, but it’s not exactly rugged. Its all-glass enclosure begs for careful handling and at $650 for an unlocked model, you probably don’t want to bring it on your next hiking trip.

In that case, the LG X Venture might be the phone for you. Exclusive to AT&T, the 5.2-inch handset might not be able to keep up with the G6 in the speed department (it only features a Snapdragon 435 processor), but what it lacks in performance, it makes up for in durability. According to the tech specs, the device has passed 14 separate MIL-STD 810G tests, a U.S. military standard that address things like intense pressure, extreme exposure, heavy vibration, and harsh weather conditions.

The LG X Venture's Full HD screen is encased in Gorilla Glass 4 and surrounded by a metal frame and textured, slip-proof rear case. It has a trio of physical buttons beneath the display and a 16MP rear camera will snap high-quality images in the toughest terrain. And for selfies, there’s a 5 MP front-facing camera.

Additionally, there’s 32GB of storage, a microSD slot, and 2GB of RAM, but the real killer feature is its battery. LG has crammed a 4,100mAh battery into the X Venture, which is estimated to get 24 hours of talk time and 30 days of standby. But when you factor in its low-grade processor, it should be a battery beast, easily lasting through a full day of heavy GPS use and fitness tracking.

To that end, LG expects that the X Venture will appeal to outdoor enthusiasts. It has built in quick access to apps and tools most useful to adventure seekers, including weather, barometer, LG Health, compass, flashlight, and stopwatch, as well as a handy Glove Mode that lets you operate the screen when your fingers are covered. It’s a unique trick that can be turned on and off by double-pressing the home button, though LG warns that your mileage will vary based on the type of gloves you are wearing and suggests “thin material gloves 2mm or less” for optimal results.

The X Venture comes in black and chocolate brown, and will be available at AT&T stores beginning May 26.

Why this matters: Lots of the focus when it comes to Android phones rests on the flagships, but with more than 2 billion active users, they only represent a fraction of total device sales. The rest of the landscape is comprised of more niche products like the X Venture. And we’d really like to see a 4,100mAh battery become the standard for flagships.

This story, "The LG X Venture is a rugged, durable smartphone with a killer battery" was originally published by Greenbot.