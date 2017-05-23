News

The Full Nerd episode 23: AMD Threadripper vs Intel Core i9, Radeon Vega is here(ish)

Cores, cores, and more cores.

In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss what the long-awaited arrival of the Radeon Vega Frontier Edition means for PC gamers—even though it isn’t meant for PC gamers. The wait is finally over, yet it still continues.

After that things get reallyinteresting, as we jump into AMD’s monstrous new 16-core Threadripper CPUs (seriously, 16 cores) before gossiping about the Intel “Core i9” Skylake-X processors rumored to counter the latest Ryzen threat. Are we crazy enough to spit out some early pricing predictions? You know it.

