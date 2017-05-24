IT Orchestration Takes The Field

Our collaborations, mobility and services experts teamed up with Cisco to orchestrate a reliable, secure network that connects the team, stadium and fans using a Cisco Mobility Services Engine (MSE). And they did it all in less than three months. The network extends to the team’s training facility, giving coaches and staff unprecedented visibility into the network along with increased security. We also added a fully redundant intrusion prevention system, Cisco Sourcefire®, for added network security. The solution is designed to identify not only the existence of threats on the network, but also their exact locations on individual devices for targeted, quick resolution.

The result is a network that has seven times as many access points throughout the stadium and 10 times as much bandwidth available to fans as the stadium’s previous network.

In addition, CDW upgraded the team’s Cisco Unified Communications solution to provide next-generation functionality for internal team communications across the stadium and training facility. The solution enables seamless communication via voice, video, messaging, mobility and web conferencing so that the team’s staff can easily interact with customers and each other from any location, improving productivity and efficiency. Additionally, CDW is implementing a new Cisco WebEx® Meeting system, which will soon support up to 50 concurrent connections for staff to take face-to-face video calls in high definition.

Implementing Adobe Creative Cloud for teams also allowed the team to create and collaborate on everything from ticket artwork to magazines and autographed cards.

More Fans. More Devices. One Solution.