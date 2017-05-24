IT Orchestration Takes The Field

In 2015, a professional football team asked us to help upgrade their stadium with a wireless network built to handle over 70,000 fans and increased usage during upcoming college and professional championship games. It was a tall order, and IT Orchestration by CDW™ delivered.
Connectivity Wins Out
Greater Capacity: The new network allows fans to drive more than 6.2 terabytes of data through over 30,000 individual devices.
A Better Experience: Accessing data at large-scale events has become a struggle for attendees who are used to seamless connections anywhere. The new network lets them receive and share information while they’re at the game.
A Competitive Advantage: With more security, better connectivity and a robust collaboration platform, the team can connect in new, more meaningful ways, creating an on-field advantage.
ORCHESTRATING THE ULTIMATE FAN EXPERIENCE
Our customer, a professional football team with a stadium that also serves as a home to championship games that can tax even the most robust wireless network, wanted to create the ultimate fan experience with over 10 million square miles of connectivity. It would give fans in their seats, as well as those in the concourse and parking lot, instant access to the data to connect, post and share during any game. It would also give the team the capability to collaborate in brand new ways.
Seamless, Strong and Secure
Our collaborations, mobility and services experts teamed up with Cisco to orchestrate a reliable, secure network that connects the team, stadium and fans using a Cisco Mobility Services Engine (MSE). And they did it all in less than three months. The network extends to the team’s training facility, giving coaches and staff unprecedented visibility into the network along with increased security. We also added a fully redundant intrusion prevention system, Cisco Sourcefire®, for added network security. The solution is designed to identify not only the existence of threats on the network, but also their exact locations on individual devices for targeted, quick resolution.
The result is a network that has seven times as many access points throughout the stadium and 10 times as much bandwidth available to fans as the stadium’s previous network.
In addition, CDW upgraded the team’s Cisco Unified Communications solution to provide next-generation functionality for internal team communications across the stadium and training facility. The solution enables seamless communication via voice, video, messaging, mobility and web conferencing so that the team’s staff can easily interact with customers and each other from any location, improving productivity and efficiency. Additionally, CDW is implementing a new Cisco WebEx® Meeting system, which will soon support up to 50 concurrent connections for staff to take face-to-face video calls in high definition.
Implementing Adobe Creative Cloud for teams also allowed the team to create and collaborate on everything from ticket artwork to magazines and autographed cards.
More Fans. More Devices. One Solution.
IT Orchestration by CDW comes down to more than technology. It’s bringing together the best technology and partners in the world in a way that makes IT work for our customers. IT Orchestration measures success in real business results. By creating the ultimate fan experience for the team, we were able to help reinvent what attending a game means for thousands of fans. And the new network doesn’t stop there. It’s delivering a competitive advantage that’s helping a professional football team win—on and off the field.
