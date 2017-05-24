Identity Management + Mobility Management = Mobile Productivity

Enabling mobile productivity is a common goal of organizations across a wide variety of industries.

According to the research firm Forrester, 56 percent of companies list increasing operational efficiency among their top three goals for mobility initiatives.

And yet, many organizations simply aren’t giving users the tools they need to be productive outside of the office. Forrester finds that fewer than 10 percent of organizations provide access to Windows tools, enterprise data or remote support services on users’ personal mobile devices, and fewer than one quarter support the same tools on enterprise devices.

For many organizations, challenges around identity and access management (IAM) and enterprise mobility management (EMM) represent significant stumbling blocks on the path to true mobile productivity. Without strong mobility management tools, an enterprise can quickly lose track of its sensitive data — an obvious problem at a time when the Ponemon Institute pegs the average total cost of a data breach at $4 million and rising. And even when organizations do find ways to lock down their data, users may find it cumbersome to take advantage of mobile apps if they have to constantly sign in and sign out to do their jobs. If users are forced to engage in a burdensome login process or juggle multiple passwords just to look up a single piece of information or enter a data point, they may decide that mobile solutions aren’t worth the hassle.

Recently, vendors such as Citrix and VMware have offered mobile workspace solutions that combine IAM and EMM functions, along with virtualization tools, allowing organizations to protect their data, give users seamless mobile access to their work applications and exercise greater management over their mobility initiatives. In the mobile workspace model, apps and desktops are delivered to users based on their roles, and IT teams can instantly revoke access when users leave the enterprise.

CDW takes this bundling a step further, offering “workspace as a service,” which combines cloud-delivered mobile workspaces with device-as-a-service support. Customers pay a monthly subscription fee that includes both hardware and software, simplifying management and ensuring that organizations always have the most up-to-date solutions.

For organizations that have historically struggled to support mobile productivity, it’s not an exaggeration to say that the workspace-as-a-service model can transform mobile environments overnight. When users have access to the apps they need on devices they can bring anywhere, they can submit sales orders, check inventory, respond to client requests and collaborate with their colleagues without returning to the office. The identity management component of mobile workspace solutions allows users to seamlessly hop from app to app, ensuring that the technology enhances (rather than hampers) workflows. And the mobility management component gives IT leaders assurance that these workflows aren’t putting sensitive enterprise data at risk.

Combined, they truly enable mobile productivity.

