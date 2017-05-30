G-Sync HDR displays go ultrawide and ultra-fast with the 200Hz Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ

The first announced G-Sync HDR monitors were basically the holy grail of gaming displays. That doesn’t mean they’re perfect for everyone, though; one of the beauties of the PC is the infinite room for variation and catering to custom niches. Asus continues to advance the Nvidia cause at Computex with the ROG Swift PG35VQ, a ferociously spec’d screen that sticks to G-Sync HDR’s premium requirements but goes wide and fast with its pixels.

Both initial G-Sync HDR monitors—an Asus model and the Acer Predator X27—rocked a standard aspect ratio and 4K resolutions. The Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ bucks the trend with a curved, ultrawide design that stretches across a massive 35 inches. That size necessitates a 3440x1440 resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio—a pixel-packed screen for sure, but one that hits much higher frame rates than you’d get with an even denser 4K display.

Which brings us to the next highlight: the Asus ROG Swift PG35VQ’s ludicrously fast refresh rate. This display blazes along at a blistering 200Hz, more than three times the rate of a standard 60Hz monitor. Paired with Nvidia’s stutter- and tear-killing G-Sync tech (and a GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or two) this beast is built for buttery-smooth gaming at ultra-fast speeds. That could make the monitor a hit with deep-pocketed enthusiasts, though the stellar refresh rate is balanced out somewhat by the ROG Swift PG35VQ’s acceptable, but not superb 5ms response times.

Asus The RGB LED-lit logo on the rear of the display can be customized to match the rest of your system using Asus’s Aura Sync software.

Asus’s display doesn’t slouch when it comes to visual quality either. It supports glorious high-dynamic-range visuals with help from quantum dots, a searing 1,000 nits brightness, and 512 individual backlight LEDs—just like the other G-Sync HDR monitors.

The ROG Swift PG35VQ mimics its fellow Nvidia-loving brethren with its complete lack of pricing and release date info. This time around, however, we have a point of reference to spitball just how damned expensive it’ll be. Asus’s ROG PG348Q is a 34-inch, ultrawide curved display with G-Sync and the exact same resolution as this new model, but it lacks HDR support, quantum dots, and is only half as fast at 100Hz. It sells for $1,200 on Amazon.