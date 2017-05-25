News

Watch us play Vanquish on PC

The fan base has spoken! Vanquish has arrived on PC, and we've played it for you right here.

Vanquish, a cult classic, now in 4k! | Let's Play   (14:19)
Vanquish, the cult classic from Platinum Games, has finally arrived on PC thanks in part to a vocal fan base. Let's play through a bit of the beginning to see how it runs on a HP Omen X running an Intel Core i7 6700K and 2 Nvidia GTX 1080's!
Vanquish, the cult classic from Platinum Games, has finally arrived on PC, thanks in part to a vocal fan base. The original released in 2010 on Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 and presented fast-paced third-person shooting and stylized graphics from Shinji Mikami, the mastermind behind the Resident Evil series.

Vanquish is known for taking cover-based shooting, a la Gears Of War, and putting a uniquely Japanese spin on it by introducing mechanics like rocket sliding and slo-mo. The game is over-the top in ways that only Platinum can pull off, but it still rewards skillful gameplay.

Similar to last month's Bayonetta release, this port features enhancements like 4K resolution with unlocked frame rate, full mouse and keyboard support, and Xbox and Steam controller support.

After trying it out on a HP Omen X running an Intel Core i7 6700K and dual Nvidia GTX 1080 cards, I can say that it still looks great. The gameplay is super-smooth on mouse and keyboard, thanks to raw mouse input!

Check us out playing it in the video above, and let us know if you're excited to see more of these last-generation console ports coming to PC.

