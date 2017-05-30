Every X299 motherboard revealed: Intel's counterparts for Core i9 and Skylake-X

Meet X299

Coremageddon? Corepocalypse now? The Core-ean War? Whatever you want to call it, the battle for high-end desktops is officially on as Intel’s newly announced Skylake-X and Core i9 chips take aim at AMD’s 16-core Threadripper CPUs.

But a new generation of Intel Extreme Edition (now called X-series) processors always comes with a new generation of motherboards to match. You’ll need to snag a X299 motherboard to house your swanky new Intel chip, regardless of whether you’re buying a quad-core Core i7-7740X for $339 or the Core i9-7980XE and its wonderfully excessive 18-cores for a cool $2,000.

Here’s a look at the X299 motherboards announced by Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, and EVGA for Core i9’s grand reveal. Just a warning: No concrete pricing or release date info has yet been announced for any X299 motherboard. But don’t expect them to come cheap.