Every X299 motherboard revealed: Intel's counterparts for Core i9 and Skylake-X

Even though they have some overlap, EVGA’s trio of X299 motherboards each target different niches.
The EVGA X299 Dark “is designed from the ground up to be the best overclocking motherboard on the planet,” the company says, with an enhanced 14-phase VRM design for clean CPU power, 4-way SLI support, and a dedicated M.2 cooling solution with an integrated fan. Nice overclocking touches include triple BIOS support, a 12-layer PCB design, and onboard power, reset, and clear CMOS buttons.
The EVGA X299 FTW K is the latest entry in EVGA’s popular FTW series, with Killer NIC networking, an RGB LED-lit I/O cover, and support for blazing-fast 4133MHz memory. The itty-bitty EVGA X299 Micro can handle the same memory speeds, but since it’s built using the diminutive micro-ATX form factor, it only supports 2-way SLI, as opposed to four graphics cards. The X299 Micro still finds enough room to cram in six SATA ports, two M.2 connections, a U.2 port, and a whopping fourteen USB connections though—eight USB 3.0, four USB 2.0, USB 3.1 Type-A, and USB 3.1 Type-A.