Home Hardware SLIDESHOW Nerd alert! Inside Taipei's PC and gadget shopping paradise Six floors of PCs, components and gadgets await nerds inside Guanghua 3C mall, a central Taipei shopping wonderland. By Martyn Williams, Senior U.S. Correspondent, PCWorld | May 29, 2017 3:00 AM PT Share All Slides SLIDEFEATURED PRODUCTS Welcome to Guanghua 3C Shopping Mall Laptops, lots of laptops Specialist shops for gamers Wacom if you got'em A comparison shopping wonderland Everything's in stock, no more waiting Lots and lots and lots of CPUs Japanese quality reigns RGB for days For invasive laptop surgeons Brand names you don't know Be prepared for surprises Lots of cuteness The shopkeeper is your friend Don't get too carried away Ready for round two? Share this Slideshow Direct link: See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Welcome to Guanghua 3C Shopping Mall Guanghua 3C mall is worth a visit for any techie on a trip to Taipei. It’s located in the center of the city, and can be accessed on the MRT (from Zhongxiao Xinsheng Station — 捷運忠孝新生站) or by taxi. It’s a good idea to have the mall’s Chinese name (光華商場) written down in case you need help finding it. And if you’re feeling adventuresome, hit the mall’s Chinese-language website to do a product search before you visit. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Laptops, lots of laptops As you walk into the Guanghua 3C shopping mall, you’ll find lots of laptops. Many of the machines come from major local brands, such as Acer and MSI, but you’ll also find systems from other corners of Asia, including Lenovo and Toshiba. Many will run Windows, but look carefully as they are probably running a Taiwan version, and warranty support is of limited use overseas. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Specialist shops for gamers Taiwan is home nation to several top PC gaming system vendors, so you’ll find specialist retailers like this one showing off the latest MSI gaming rigs. Products on display range from the big, powerful latest gaming machines to the MSI Cubi, an Intel Celeron-based mini PC that can fit in a bag. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Wacom if you got'em You’ll be surprised by the variety and depth of products on show, like this retailer selling nothing but Wacom products. Even if you don’t buy, it’s a great chance to see a much broader selection of products than might be available at your local mall. Then, when you’re back home, you can make a more informed mail order purchase. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG A comparison shopping wonderland Foray a little deeper inside the Guanghua 3C mall, and you’ll find individual PC components. There’s a huge variety of motherboards, cataloged down to chipset and socket. Many stores post price lists, like this one, to aid comparision shopping. Enlarge the image and prepare to be amazed. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Everything's in stock, no more waiting The advantage of having a fantastically stocked local mall is you don’t have to research Internet prices or wait for items to be delivered. Everything is sitting on the shelves, so you can walk right out with it. Many shops will offer discounts if you start to bundle purchases, so consider getting your chips and other components from the same place. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Lots and lots and lots of CPUs You can pretty much find any major Intel or AMD chip inside the Guanghua 3C mall. Stores will make sure you match the right chip with the right motherboard, but do your research in advance and decide what you’re after. While many store owners speak English, it’s not the place to start mapping out your system. Go with a certain purchase in mind. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Japanese quality reigns Taiwanese shoppers have a lot of faith in Japanese brand names and are willing to pay more for the technology. To wit: These Mio dashboard cams are advertised as using image sensors from market-leader Sony. Mio has similar products built with cheaper Chinese image sensors, and, according to shopkeepers, don’t have as good a nighttime image. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG RGB for days Gaming keyboards make for a particularly colorful display in many stores in the mall. But unfortunately for foreign shoppers, the keyboards are targeted at the local market—so if you take one home, be prepared for the odd character to be in a new position, and for Chinese to be doubled up alongside the alphabet on keys. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG For invasive laptop surgeons If you’re looking to revive or refresh an old system, you’ll probably find what you need. One store (pictured) had a huge selection of laptop battery packs. It’s a great example of the kind of thing you can walk in and buy at the mall, where elsewhere you’d be relegated to mail order. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Brand names you don't know One of the delights of electronics shopping overseas is seeing all the brand names you’re not familiar with. Many of the dashcams on sale are from major Taiwanese brands, such as Mio, but westerners probably won’t recognize the name. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Be prepared for surprises I was in the market for a dash cam and a shopkeeper helpfully suggested I might be better with an HP model as I would be using it in the U.S. Wait, HP makes dash cams? Yup. In Asia, the HP name is used under license by a local vendor to make a range of video recorders for cars, but don't expect product support from HP back home. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Lots of cuteness You don’t need to be a hardcore nerd to find something at Guanghua 3C mall. Lots of shops sell more general goods and plug-and-play peripherals, like external hard drives. It’s a great opportunity to shop for cute and unique accessories like smartphone cases with anime, manga or computer game characters. They’re the kind of thing you won’t find hanging on the shelf of U.S. stores because they’re too niche or because of—cough, cough—product licensing laws. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG The shopkeeper is your friend Sure, they’re trying to sell you stuff, but the storekeeps are also very helpful. When I chose a dashcam produced by local brand Mio, the shopkeeper helpfully plugged it in to ensure it was working and switched the language to English so that I wouldn’t spend the first 30 minutes back home in frustration. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Don't get too carried away It’s tempting to go nuts at a place like Guanghua 3C mall, so make sure your purchases are well thought through. For example, this game retailer is packed with current Xbox and PlayStation games, but before your cart is loaded, make sure the region codes and languages match your system and what you understand. See larger image Credit: Martyn Williams/IDG Ready for round two? If you managed to leave Guanghua 3C mall with cash, energy and time, then good news! A second place, the Syntrends electronics mall, is right next door. Happy shopping! 