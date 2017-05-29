Asus unveils the super slim ZenBook Flip S convertible

Asus has a trio of new computers in its ZenBook range that boast lightweight and powerful features, led by the ZenBook Flip S.

The machine measures just 10.9 millimeters thick, making it the world’s thinnest convertible laptop, according to Asus. It weighs 2.4 lbs, but don’t let the size and weight fool you. The ZenBook Flip S UX370 packs the heavyweight punch of Intel’s Corei7-7500U processor and can accommodate up to a terabyte of PCIe SSD storage.

If you’re keeping score—and Asus surely is—it’s about 20 percent thinner than a MacBook and also thinner than the HP Spectre X360. It’s also lighter than both those machines, said Asus Chairman Jonney Shih at a launch event in Taipei on Monday.

Martyn Williams/IDG The Asus ZenBook Flip S at an event in Taipei on May 29, 2017.

Like all convertibles, the screen can be folded all the way around and the laptop used in a tablet configuration. And thanks to a clever hinge design, when the screen is folded back past 135 degrees, the hinge props up the keyboard from the back to angle it more ergonomically for typing.

It has a 4K-resolution (3,840 pixels by 2,160 pixels) touchscreen with support for Windows Ink, the recently launched digital ink system for Windows 10 tablets, with an optional Asus Pen. The screen is protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass. The computer also has a tiny fingerprint sensor for one-touch login via Windows Hello in laptop or tablet mode.

Martyn Williams/IDG Asus Chairman Jonney Shih speaks at the launch of new ZenBook laptops in Taipei on May 29, 2017.

There are a couple of USB-C ports and support for fast charging. Asus says the battery will last for 11.5 hours and can be fast-charged to 60 percent of capacity—about 7 hours—in just 49 minutes.

The ZenBook Flip S will be available later this year at prices starting at $1,099.

Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe

Martyn Williams/IDG The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe on show at a Taipei news conference on May 29, 2017.

Asus has upgraded its ZenBook 3 laptop with a new model that carries the “Deluxe” name. The UX490 is the thinnest 14-inch laptop on the market at 12.9-millimeters thick, according to Asus.

It weighs 2.4 lbs. and is the first laptop to feature Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5, the latest version of the popular impact resistant glass, Asus said.

Asus The Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe is shown hooked up to dual 4K monitors.

Like the Flip S, the computer is based on a Core i7 processor and has up to 1 terabyte of PCIe SSD storage. The twin USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 3 so dual 4K monitors can be hooked up but the laptop itself offers just a full HD (1,920 pixels by 1,080 pixels) resolution panel.

For gaming level graphics performance, the laptop can be connected to the Asus ROG XG Station 2 external graphics dock that can support cards as large and hot as the NVidia GTX 1080 graphics.

Asus said it can support up to 9 hours of battery life and will be available at prices starting from $1,199.

Asus ZenBook Pro

Asus The Asus ZenBook Pro.

The final new addition to the range is the ZenBook Pro UX550. It’s based around the Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX1050 Ti graphics card.

It’s both thinner and lighter than previous ZenBook Pro machines at 18.9 millimeters and just under 4 lbs and has a spacious 15.6-inch 4K screen.

Asus has found room for a four-speaker audio system, battery life is an impressive 14 hours according to Asus, and it comes with a fingerprint sensor for Windows Hello biometric login.

The ZenBook Pro will be available starting at $1,299.