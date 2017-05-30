FBI's top 10 most wanted cybercriminals

Bjorn Daniel Sundin

Bjorn Daniel Sundin is wanted by the FBI for involvement in an international cybercrime scheme that duped victims into purchasing over one million copies of “bogus software products.” The FBI estimates the scheme drained more than $100 million from targets, dating as far back as 2006. Sundin and his accomplices used browser hijacking, fake scans and error messages to convince unsuspecting internet users to purchase the phony software. Sundin is from Sweden, with ties to the Ukraine – he’s 5’10”, 136 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes.

Reward: The FBI is offering up to $20,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of Sundin.