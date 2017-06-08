How a motherboard is made: Inside the Gigabyte factory in Taiwan

News

Gigabyte's motherboard production line spans three floors of a Taiwan factory and is surprisingly manual.
Gigabyte is one of the biggest motherboard makers in the world, and we visited the company's factory in Taiwan to find out how they're manufactured.  

About a quarter of Gigabyte's motherboard output comes from its Nan Ping factory about an hour west of Taipei. About 400,000 motherboards come off the assembly line every month. 

Robots remove a lot of the most complex work from humans. However, a surprising amount of construction is still done by hand: the insertion of many larger components, for instance, and visual checks of the motherboards.  

170531 gigabyte motherboard 4 Martyn Williams/IDG

Gigabyte's factory in Pingzhen city, Taiwan, on May 31, 2017.

Humans and machines often work together. Machines that attach teeny transistors have humans managing their supply. Small, wheeled robots deliver components to people on the assembly line. Human hands may pack the motherboards and accessories into boxes, but they scan each component against an electronic checklist to ensure the package has everything required. 

