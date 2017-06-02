Computex's wildly powerful PC hardware: CPU core wars, ultra-thin gaming laptops, and more

Intel responded to AMD’s 16-core Ryzen Threadripper challenge in force, revealing a new generation of Extreme Edition processors (now called X-series) that includes a potent new “Core i9” lineup. Intel’s Core X-series chips shift costs down in response to Ryzen’s threat, with 8-core options plunging $400, to $599, and a 10-core offering that dumps the older Core i7-6950X’s ludicrous $1700-plus cost for a new $1,000 sticker price.
But Intel also struck back with MOAR CORES. The new Core i9 series introduces 12, 14, 16, and 18-core chips, with prices ranging from $1,200 to $2,000. Intel didn’t reveal any information about those chips beyond the names, cores, and prices. Core i9 is coming, though, and rearing for a knock-out brawl with Threadripper.