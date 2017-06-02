Computex's wildly powerful PC hardware: CPU core wars, ultra-thin gaming laptops, and more

Computex keeps it real

While CES revolves around exotic gadget dreams in the Las Vegas desert, Computex in Taipei always keeps it real, as the top PC makers in the world reveal the cutting-edge hardware you’ll actually be able to buy during the crucial back-to-school and holiday shopping seasons. And this year cranked that to 11.

From the full-blown escalation of CPU core wars between Intel and AMD, to potent GTX 1080-equipped gaming laptops the size of MacBooks, to PCs with 20(!!!) SSDs in a RAID array and a mousepad that charges your mouse while you use it, Computex 2017 was nothing short of spectacular. Catch up on all the hot new powerful PC hardware here, and hit those links in each slide to find more in-depth information.