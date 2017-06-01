News

Hands-on: The Raven Z is a mini-PC with rare talent

What we found inside this tiny case is too good to be true.

Hands-on: The Raven Z squeezes discrete graphics into a mini-PC
The Raven Z says you can fit discrete graphics in a mini-PC. But there's just one catch about this prototype's configuration.
Hands-on: The Raven Z squeezes discrete graphics into a mini-PC
The Raven Z sets a new bar for mini-PCs by squeezing a discrete GPU into its very tiny box. After years of just being compact and cute, maybe these small-box wonders will be able to play with the big rigs.

Shown at Computex in Taipei, the Raven Z is based on Asrock's MicroSTX form factor. There's just one catch: It's a prototpye, and the MXM board that holds the GTX 1070 GPU inside the Raven Z is no off-the-shelf retail part. It's actually not available anywhere yet. We hope AMD and Nvidia are listening, because we'd love to try a real one of these someday. 

One of founding fathers of hardcore tech reporting, Gordon has been covering PCs and components since 1998.

