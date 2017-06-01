Hands-on: The Raven Z is a mini-PC with rare talent

The Raven Z sets a new bar for mini-PCs by squeezing a discrete GPU into its very tiny box. After years of just being compact and cute, maybe these small-box wonders will be able to play with the big rigs.

Shown at Computex in Taipei, the Raven Z is based on Asrock's MicroSTX form factor. There's just one catch: It's a prototpye, and the MXM board that holds the GTX 1070 GPU inside the Raven Z is no off-the-shelf retail part. It's actually not available anywhere yet. We hope AMD and Nvidia are listening, because we'd love to try a real one of these someday.