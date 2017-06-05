Every Nvidia GeForce graphics card you can buy for PC gaming

The GeForce gang

Different graphics cards are made for different tasks. Both Nvidia and AMD offer a wide range of hardware, from GPUs built to bolster the video capabilities of home theater PCs to lofty high-end cards that crush games even at 4K resolution.

Here, we’ll go over every GeForce graphics card Nvidia offers today, sharing information about the type of performance you can expect from each. In general Nvidia’s current generation of GTX 10-series graphics cards offers extreme power efficiency compared to AMD’s rival Radeon RX series, and Nvidia backs up its hardware with a potent array of software, including the GeForce Experience hub, Ansel super-screenshots, and ShadowPlay video capture. GeForce cards can also be used to stream your PC games to your TV via Nvidia’s powerful Shield console.

