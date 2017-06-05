Every Nvidia GeForce graphics card you can buy for PC gaming

Nvidia’s next options are two different graphics cards with, confusingly, the same name. The 6GB GeForce GTX 1060 ($250 on Amazon) is a drop-dead awesome graphics card, delivering flawless 60-fps 1080p gameplay with full visual fidelity, a damned good 1440p/High experience, and even virtual reality support.
Despite its name, the 3GB GTX 1060 ($190 on Amazon) isn’t the same as the 6GB GTX 1060. Yes, it has less onboard memory—and the limited 3GB capacity can sometimes affect performance in some games at 1080p if you crank the eye candy—but it also has lesser internal hardware, offering about 10 percent less performance. If you buy it, stick to 1080p alone, and be aware you may need to turn down texture settings.
The 3GB and 6GB GTX 1060 compete against the Radeon RX 570 and RX 580, respectively. AMD’s cards hold a bang-for-buck advantage—when prices aren’t wildly inflated due to Ethereum mining, that is.