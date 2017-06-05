Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
27% off TaoTronics Bluetooth Sweatproof Headphones with Built in Mic - Deal Alert

bluetooth headphones
Credit: Amazon

These headphones feature sweatproof construction, fast and reliable Bluetooth 4.1, and a generous 7 hours of play time on a charge. A built-in mic with noise concellation allows for taking crystal clear calls on the run. TaoTronics sports headphones average 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 4,800 people (read reviews), and its typical list price of $29.99 has been reduced right now 27% to $21.99. See this deal on Amazon.

