Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

50% off iClever BoostCube 12W Dual USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

usb charger
Credit: Amazon

This mini USB charging cube from iClever claims to be one of the smallest on the market, and charges up to 2 smartphones, tablets, or other USB devices at your device's maximum rate with Smart ID technology. The wall plugs fold in for maximum convenience. The typical list price of $16.99 is reduced 50% right now to just $8.49 on Amazon, where it averages 4.6 out of 5 stars from just under 200 customers (82% rate full 5 stars: read recent reviews here). See this deal now on Amazon.

This story, "50% off iClever BoostCube 12W Dual USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • [Mini & Smart] iClever BoostCube 12W Dual USB Wall Charger with Foldable Plug for iPhone 7 / 6s / Plus, iPad Air 2 / mini 3, Galaxy S7 / S6 / S6 Edge, Note 5 and More, White

    $8.49 MSRP $16.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon