Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

Echo Dot and New Echo Show Discounted When You Buy Multiple - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

echo devices
Credit: Amazon

Its your alarm in the bedroom and your assistant in the kitchen. It gives you news and weather in the living room, and maybe music and sports updates in the basement or garage. Multiple Echo devices work seamlessly around your house. Just ask, and Echo uses spacial perception to determine which device should respond. It makes sense to have Echo in multiple rooms, and when you buy multiple devices right now you'll be rewarded with a discount. If you buy three Echo Dots @ $49.99 per Dot, You'll get a $20 discount. If you buy two of the all new Echo Show devices @ $229.99 per Show, Amazon will give you a generous $100 discount if you use the code SHOW2PACK. Echo Show gives you all the benefits of Alexa, but features a screen for presenting information, videos, weather, or even video calls to other Echo device users. Go in with a friend or family member on this one.

This story, "Echo Dot and New Echo Show Discounted When You Buy Multiple - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • Amazon Echo Dot

    $49.99
    View
    on Amazon

  • Introducing Echo Show - Black

    $229.99 MSRP $229.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon