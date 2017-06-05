News Analysis

The Full Nerd Episode 24: Core Wars. AMD and Intel go nuts, RAID $$$ and a Radeon shortage

Gordon, Adam, Alaina and Brad discuss the coming Core Wars, Intel's VROC, Nvidia's amazing Max-Q and the Radeon shortage

The core wars have begun with Core i9 vs Threadripper | The Full Nerd Episode 24
Brad, Alaina, Adam and Gordon discuss Core Wars, RAID $, Max-Q and missing Radeons
The core wars have begun with Core i9 vs Threadripper | The Full Nerd Episode 24
In this week’s The Full Nerd, Gordon Mah UngBrad ChacosAlaina Yee, and Adam Patrick Murray discuss Core Wars: A New Hope and how Intel and AMD have gone plumb crazy on cores and PCIe lanes.

After that the crew goes to town explaining a new form of RAID to Pay Intel is exploring called RAID Shift 4 (try it on your keyboard.)

Just what is Nvidia's Max-Q and how amazing is it? 

Finally, Brad details AMD's latest Where in the World is Carmen Radeon?

