Intel Core i9: Everything we know so far about Intel's hypercharged PC processor

Intel’s Core i9 processor is what happens when Intel begins to worry that it might not have the baddest chip on the block. Just weeks after AMD disclosed its its massive 16-core, 32-thread Threadripper chip, Intel dropped its bomb: The Core i9 family will have up to 18 cores and 36 threads, making them possibly the most powerful consumer PC chips ever made.

Read on for the speeds, feeds and prices of the new Core i9 chips, and all the details we have on the underlying technologies. Also, stay tuned for more information: We haven’t had a chance to test the new Core i9 chips yet, and the availability and pricing of the associated X299 motherboards remain unknown. We’ll update this post with new information and testing as we get it.

Intel Intel’s Core family now has a new member: Core i9.

The latest news

Asus has revealed that new Core i9 chipset will support up to 20 devices in a bootable RAID partition. Check out our first taste of Virtual RAID On CPU (VROC) from Computex in Taipei.

Pricing and release date

Note that Intel hasn’t released the clock speeds of all of the Core i9 family yet. They’re all unlocked, though—ready and waiting to be overclocked. Here’s a summary of what we do know, including clock speeds where available.

Core i9 Extreme Edition:

Core i9-7980XE: 18 cores/36 threads, $1,999

Core i9:

Core i9-7960X: 16 cores/32 threads, $1,699

Core i9-7940X: 14 cores/28 threads, $1,399

Core i9-7920X: 12 cores/24 threads, $1,199

Core i9-7900X (3.3GHz): 10 cores/20 threads, $999

Core i7:

Core i7 7820X (3.6GHZ), 8 cores/16 threads, $599

Core i7-7800X (3.5GHz), 6 cores/12 threads, $389

Core i7-7740X (4.3GHz), 4 cores/8 threads, $339

Core i5:

Core i5-7640X (4.0 GHz), 4 cores, 4 threads, $242

Intel Intel still hasn’t provided all of the details for all of its new chips, but here’s the latest, official word.

At this point, we don’t know exactly when the new Core i9 family will ship—or whether all of the chips will ship at once, or be staggered over time.

Frequently asked questions

What is Core i9?

On May 30 at Computex, Intel formally announced the Core i9 high-end chips for PC enthusiasts. You may also see these chips referred to as the Skylake-X family, the X-series of chips, or by their code name, “Basin Falls.”

When can I get Core i9?

Intel hasn't said yet when Core i9 will ship.

Who should buy Core i9?

As you might guess from the prices, these chips aren't for everyone. You don't remotely need 18 cores and 36 threads unless you're doing resource-intensive multitasking, such as video or gaming.

How much will Core i9 cost?

The least-expensive Core i9 chip will be the Core i5-7640X, at $242. The Core i7 chips will range from $339 to $599. The Core i9 chips will be priced from $999 to $1699. The most expensive will be the Extreme Edition (Core i9-7980XE) for $1,999.

Where does Core i9 fit into the Intel Core family?

Core i9 is Intel’s fifth PC processor family, starting with the Core m and moving up through the traditional Core i3, i5, and i7 chips to Core i9. As the numerical sequencing suggests, Core i9 represents Intel’s most prestigious chip family, offering the best performance at the highest price.

It’s important to know that Core i9 is an architecture as well as a brand. Intel has taken some of these new chips and named them Core i7 and even Core i5. Though they share some common features with the Core i9 (more on that later), two of the new chips, the Core i7-7740X and the Core i5-7640X, are based on Intel’s 7th-generation Kaby Lake architecture (rather than 6th-generation Skylake). These two chips, with only four cores apiece, are the most modestly priced members of the Core i9 family.

How does Core i9 relate to Broadwell-E?

Core i9 succeeds Broadwell-E as Intel's supreme, enthusiast desktop chip family.

At the top of the heap sits Core i9 Extreme Edition, part of the Core i9 family, but a supercharged subset of its own. Right now, it's just a single chip: the Core i9 Extreme Edition i9-7980XE.

Will I need a new motherboard for Core i9?

Yes. All Core i9 CPUs will use a new Socket R4, a 2,066-pin LGA socket that will require a brand-new motherboard. Intel’s Core i9 family is not backward-compatible with existing Skylake or Kaby Lake motherboards.

PCWorld’s review (forthcoming)

Intel hasn’t formally released the Core i9 family yet, but we plan to test it as soon as it's available. Intel has said that the new chips will be 15 percent faster than last-generation Broadwell-E chips in single-threaded apps and 10 percent faster in multithreaded tasks. We'll test that claim and let you know.

Basic specs: Clock speed, core count, prices, socket, ship date

The processor specs that matter most concern performance. The raw clock speed determines how fast any one thread can be acted upon, while the core and thread counts control how many threads or tasks can be calculated in parallel. The Core i9 series excels in these metrics. Unfortunately, you’ll pay a hefty premium for that talent.

The new chips will consume 112W or 140W (depending on the chip), requiring a liquid-cooling solution. Intel has said that there will be a 165W chip, too, but the company hasn’t specifically identified it. We’re guessing it will be the Core i9-7980XE.

More importantly, they’ll all use a new Socket R4, a 2,066-pin LGA socket that will require a brand-new motherboard. Intel’s Core i9 family is not backward-compatible with existing Skylake or Kaby Lake motherboards.

Video coverage

The Full Nerd team discusses what the Core i9 could mean for you, especially with Threadripper also coming down the pike:

You can get a taste of Core i9's innovations in this video. Stay tuned for our review video after we have a chance to test the chip.

New features: Why you’ll want to buy a Core i9

In addition to just the raw performance, the new Core i9 family includes something new.

In its earlier Broadwell-E chips, Intel included something called Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, which identified one “best core” among all of the available cores on a chip. If and when the chip needed to be boosted, that best core would be the one selected to be dynamically overclocked. The new feature within most of the Core i9 chips is what Intel calls an updated Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, where the chip identifies not just one, but two cores as the best cores.

While the Core i9 can turn this feature on when needed, it will be used to best advantage when playing games with multiple threads, or performing simultaneous tasks like game streaming and music playback. This feature is not available in the lower-end Core i9 chips, though—only from the Core i7 7820X (8 cores, 16 threads), on up through the 7900X, 7920X, 7940X, 7960X, and 7980XE.

Intel Here’s what differentiates Intel’s new X299 chipset from its older rivals.

Not everything new within Core i9 is found within the chip itself. The related X299 chipset provides up to 24 PCI Express 3.0 lanes vs. the 8 PCIe lanes of Broadwell-E’s X99 chipset—important if you want to power your Core i9 system with multiple graphics cards. Additional PCIe lanes for high-speed PCIe NVMe drives can also be plumbed directly into the PCIe coming from the CPU itself. On CPUs with 10 cores and up, a full 44 lanes of PCIe 3.0 lanes are available for use.

All this enables a range of options: Do you want to run four x8 graphics cards in a single Intel-powered PC? If so, you’ll want a Core i9 system.

The X299 chipset supports up to eight SATA 3.0 ports and ten USB 3.0 ports. Finally, owning a Core i9 with an X299 motherboard means you’ll have access to Optane, Intel’s caching drive technology that can accelerate frequently-used data.

Overclocking options

Intel’s Core i9 is tailor-made for overclocking, as the entire family comes unlocked. Intel doesn’t recommend that you cool a Core i9 chip with air alone, though, so a straight fan-based solution is out. Instead, Intel recommends its own TS13X liquid-cooling solution, which will be sold separately. You can also buy your own third-party cooling solutions, as long as it’s rated for the TS13X.

The TS13X uses a solution of propylene glycol to pump the heat to a 73.84-CFM fan that generates between 21 and 35 dBA, rotating between 800rpm and 2,200rpm. The TS13X will cost from $85 to $100.

Intel Intel recommends liquid cooling for its Core i9 parts.

Intel will maintain support for per-core overclocking and per-core voltage adjustments, using its own Intel Extreme Tuning Utility (XTU). New controllable features for overclocking include AVX 512 ratio offsets, trim voltage control of the memory control, and PEG/DMI overclocking.

Intel will also offer what it calls its “performance tuning protection plan,” a sort of insurance policy for overclockers. It’s a one-strike policy: The company will let you fry your chip once, just once, and send you a replacement.

Intel X299 chipset: what’s included

Right now, there’s but a single chipset to accompany the Core i9: the X299. As mentioned above, the new chipset uses Socket R4, a 2,066-pin LGA socket that will require a brand-new motherboard. Intel’s Core i9 family is not backward-compatible with existing Skylake or Kaby Lake motherboards.

With the exception of the two Kaby Lake-based quad-core chips, the X299 chipset also provides the following features:

Intel’s improved Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0, on the Core i7-7820X and above

Up to 44 lanes of PCI Express (enabling two x16 or four x8 graphics cards)

Quad-channel DDR4 2666 memory

140W support

Some of Intel’s cheaper chips can only take advantage of a subset of these, though. The Core i7-7800X (6 cores, 12 threads) and Core i7-7820X (8 cores, 16 threads) rest on an intermediary rung where only 28 PCIe lanes total are available.

For the two quad-core Kaby Lake based chips (the Core i5-7640X and Core i7-7740X) , the X299 provides a slightly different feature set:

No Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0

16 PCI Express lanes (for one x16 or two x8 cards)

Two-channel DDR4 2666

112W support

All of the various X299 chipset implementations support up to eight SATA 3.0 ports and ten USB 3.0 ports.

There are two other under-the-hood improvements. By moving to Intel’s latest DMI 3.0 interface between the Core i9 and the X299, bandwidth is essentially doubled, allowing for the extra ports and PCIe lanes. Intel also moved to a different cache scheme that puts a smaller amount of cache closer to each individual core. You probably won’t see any overt evidence of either in your day-to-day compute tasks, but those upgrades may show up in the benchmarks.

Core i9/X299 motherboards

Remember that for now, every Core i9 motherboard you’ll buy is based upon the Socket R4, a 2,066-pin LGA socket that’s incompatible with some of the older Core i5 and Core i7 microprocessors. (The Core i5-7640X, Core i7-7740X, Core i7-7800X, and Core i7-7820X all use the new 2,066-pin socket, too.) All of the new motherboards are based on Intel’s X299 chipset, the only chipset for the Intel Core i9 right now.

Asus The ASUS TUF motherboard, using Intel’s X299 chipset.

We have some details on the Core i9 motherboards that have been announced, from Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, ASRock, and EVGA. We don’t know any prices or ship dates, but don’t expect them to come cheap.

Some of the brands and families include:

The competition: AMD’s Threadripper

For much of the last decade, Intel dominated high-end PC computing, and rival AMD struggled to keep up. That’s changing. AMD debuted its Ryzen processor to global acclaim, though the company’s performance claims came under some scrutiny. More recently, the company came out with its own version of the Core i9: Threadripper.

IDG/Gordon Mah Ung Intel’s Core i9 may be ready for liftoff, but AMD’s Threadripper is waiting to take it down. (An unrelated AMD mobile chip is on the right.)

Right now, Threadripper lags slightly behind Core i9 in core count: 16 cores, 32 threads, compared to the Core i9-7980XL’s 18 cores and 36 threads. AMD’s traditional lever, though, is price. While Intel is asking enthusiasts to pay through the nose for Core i9 chips, AMD hasn’t yet disclosed all of its Threadripper prices. That’s an enormous consideration when buying a chip like the Core i9: What’s its value proposition, and is it better than the competition?

We'll keep you updated as more Core i9 news comes out, and we'll let you know when we post our review.