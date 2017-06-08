Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

69% off WowWee Lumi Gaming Drone - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

wowwee drone
Credit: Amazon

The Lumi Quadcopter from WowWee averages 3.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon, which isn't earth-shattering, but at its currently discounted price you're sure to get your money's worth. EZ flight technology allows for instant drone stabilization, and for awesome aerial tricks with very little effort. But this Quadcopter also features a "Follow-Me" mode, where Lumi follows its pilot's every move. So where you go, Lumi follows. You can also program Lumi to perform custom choreographies to the beat of your music. If you're looking for a fun starter drone that won't hurt you in the wallet, you might want to consider this one right now. Its typical list price is currently reduced a generous 69% down to just $24.99. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "69% off WowWee Lumi Gaming Drone - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • WowWee Lumi Gaming Drone Toy, Frustration-Free Packaging

    $24.99 MSRP $79.99
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon