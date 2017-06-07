How-To

How to download a Windows 10 ISO file

Executive Editor, PCWorld |

How-To's & Tips
How to download a Windows 10 ISO file
More for you to like:
v1.00 01 48 20.still001
How to make a Windows 10 bootable USB drive How to make a Windows 10 bootable...
pht 065 windows10privacylocationfeatures v1.00 01 46 07.still001
Windows 10 Privacy: How to disable the Location features Windows 10 Privacy: How to disable...
3 Ways to Speed Up Windows 10 3 Ways to Speed Up Windows 10 (3:21)
How to Block Ads in Windows 10 How to Block Ads in Windows 10
How to repair Windows 10's Master Boot Record How to repair Windows 10's Master... (2:05)
How To Enable Windows 10's Dark Theme How To Enable Windows 10's Dark...
Putting an ISO file of Windows 10 on disc is your insurance against PC troubles. Here's how to get it.
How to download a Windows 10 ISO file
More like this

Everyone should know how to reinstall Windows 10, because you never know when a random mishap or malware will render your PC helpless. Put a copy of Windows 10 on an optical disc as an ISO file, or on a USB key drive, and you'll be ready if your PC needs to start over. 

Assuming you have a legitimate Windows 10 license, start by going to Microsoft's Windows 10 download site: www.microsoft.com/en-us/software-download/windows10

download windows 10 microsoft website Melissa Riofrio / IDG

Download the Media Creation Tool from Microsoft to begin making an ISO or USB version of Windows 10. 

 The first step is to download the Media Creation Tool by clicking the Download tool now button on this webpage. Once the tool downloads to your PC, you don't need to do any further installation. Just double-click the Media Creation Tool icon to start the process. 

windows media creation tool logo Microsoft

The Media Creation Tool icon

You'll go through a series of screens to choose between ISO file and USB drive download, and settle details such as language and operating system version. At the end, you'll have the choice of opening a DVD burning application to put the ISO file on disc, or downloading it directly to your computer. 

If you download the ISO file to your computer, you can right-click its icon and select Mount to run the Windows installation. If your PC's in trouble, however, having this file locally may not help you. That's why you'll want a DVD or USB-drive version handy if possible. 

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
Related:

Melissa Riofrio spent her formative journalistic years reviewing some of the biggest iron at PCWorld--desktops, laptops, storage, printers. As PCWorld's Executive Editor she leads PCWorld’s content direction and covers productivity laptops and Chromebooks, and car tech.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon