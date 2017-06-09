Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

24% off Resqme Keychain Car Escape Tool 2-Pack - Deal Alert

TechConnect |

escape tool
Credit: Amazon

Made in the USA and originally developed for first responders, this 2-in-1 safety and survival tool is amazingly powerful despite its mini size. A fierce but safe spring loaded stainless steel spike allows the vehicle occupant to easily break side windows, and a carefully concealed stainless steel razor blade slices through a jammed seat belt to prevent vehicular entrapment. resqme is small enough to keep on your keychain, or clip it to your visor where it will always be at arm's reach. The resqme vehicle escape tool averages 4.5 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 2,600 reviewers (read reviews). The typical list price on a 2-pack is $19.95, but with this 24% discount you can pick them up for $15.25. See this deal on Amazon.

This story, "24% off Resqme Keychain Car Escape Tool 2-Pack - Deal Alert" was originally published by TechConnect.

To comment on this article and other PCWorld content, visit our Facebook page or our Twitter feed.
At a Glance

  • resqme The Original Keychain Car Escape Tool, Made in USA (Black) - Pack of 2

    $15.25 MSRP $19.95
    View
    on Amazon
Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

You Might Like
Shop Tech Products at Amazon