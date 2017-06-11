Microsoft at E3: Meet the Xbox One X's legion of games (that are coming to PC, too)

E3 2017 is Microsoft’s big play. After falling behind early on in this console generation, it was up to Microsoft to prove that its upcoming 4K-ready console Project Scorpio was worth the extra year over the PlayStation 4 Pro, and would bring enough games to make it worth the purchase.

Were they successful? Well, that’s up to you, but there’s no question that Microsoft put the pedal to the metal both in hardware potency and the sheer quantity of software. Microsoft showed a whopping 42 games on-stage, including 22 Xbox and Windows 10 exclusives. We’ve sorted out the ones most relevant to PC gamers here.

But first, there was...

Xbox One X

Microsoft led with the big news, giving both an official name and a release date to Project Scorpio. Scorpio has been rebranded as the Xbox One X, and will release on November 7 for $500. The gist: It’s a more powerful Xbox One, “the smallest Xbox ever,” “the most powerful console ever,” and will run many of Microsoft’s exclusive games at 4K and 60 frames per second on release, with HDR being the cherry on top.

Quite a coup when compared to the comparatively underpowered PlayStation 4 Pro.

Forza Motorsport 7

After all the Scorpio news came and went it was time to see what it could do. And Microsoft started with a safe bet: Cars.

After unveiling a Porsche supercar on stage, Microsoft delved into Forza Motorsport 7, showing off a race on the famed Nürburgring. The most impressive part, oddly? The skies. Forza Horizon 3 made a big deal out of its dynamic weather system, and it looks like that tech’s made it over to mainline Forza 7 too if the beautiful clouds in this demo are anything to go by:

Metro: Exodus

Next up was a new Metro title from 4A, this one titled Metro: Exodus. The combat-heavy trailer didn’t give us much of a read on what the game will be about—not even a hint of whether series protagonist Artyom would be back. But it looks both beautiful in and out of the titular subways, and the scope of the game looks absolutely massive compared to what we saw from Metro 2033 and Last Light. Hopefully we might see some more of this at tomorrow’s PC Gaming Show, because it’s already one of my most anticipated coming out of E3.

Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Perhaps the worst-kept secret of E3, Microsoft debuted the new Assassin’s Creed: Origins, taking place in Ancient Egypt and featuring everything from Pyramid-scaling to gladiatorial combat to angry hippos. Promising to tell the story of the beginning of the Assassin order, it’s quite a departure for the series—but hopefully a much-needed reboot and a more inspired game than we’ve seen the last few outings.

Deep Rock Galactic

“Danger. Darkness. Dwarves.” Not sure exactly what this shooter is, but I’m loving the polygonal art style. This brief teaser trailer is all we have to go on.

State of Decay 2

Another Xbox exclusive (and thus Windows 10 game thanks to Xbox Play Anywhere), Microsoft showed off more footage from the upcoming co-op zombie shooter State of Decay 2. With Dead Rising kind-of-sort-of dead in the water, State of Decay 2 is probably the best bet for fans of the undead, with today’s trailer focusing on the survival and colony-building aspects of the game.

The Darwin Project

The Darwin Project looks like a mix of Battleborn and Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds.

Minecraft

Mojang announced that it will unify the Minecraft playing experience across consoles, mobile devices, and PC later this year, though that’s presumably the Windows Store version rather than the Java-based PC forerunner. (Update: Yep, a Mojang blog post confirms that cross-platform play will be for Windows 10, iOS, Android, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and VR devices.)

That’s going to be augmented by community-run servers and an update that adds support for 4K and HDR visuals. The 4K support boast elicited a chuckle from the crowd, who must play on PC and already have access to the wide world of graphics- and gameplay-boosting mods.

